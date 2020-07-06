IndusInd Bank net advances up 4% in Q1

The IndusInd Bank scrip gained over 3 per cent on the BSE on Monday after the private sector lender reported a 6 per cent increase in deposits and a 4 per cent increase in net advances in the first quarter of the fiscal.

In a regulatory filing on July 5, IndusInd Bank said its net advances rose to ₹2,00,357 crore as on June 30, 2020 from ₹1,93,520 crore a year ago. However, it was lower than in March 31, 2020, when net advances amounted to ₹2,06,783 crore.

Its deposits rose to ₹2,11,970 crore at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal, compared with ₹2,00,586 crore a year ago. Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to ₹67,318 crore in the quarter under review, it said.

The lender had a CASA ratio of 40.2 per cent as on June 30, 2020 versus 40.4 per cent as on March 31, 2020 and 43 per cent as on June 30, 2019.