Money & Banking

IndusInd Bank promoters complete capital raise via rights issue

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 17, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

File photo   -  Bijoy Ghosh

IIHL plans to list outside India by first week of Sept

lnduslnd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), the promoter company of lnduslnd Bank, said it has completed capital raise through rights issue which was oversubscribed.

“IIHL raised capital at an overwhelming premium of 1,400 per cent towards the subscription of this rights issue,” it said in a statement late on February 16.

The balance 75 per cent of the warrants were redeemed at the price of ₹1,709 per share, amounting to ₹2,021.45 crore. This amounts to a premium of 61.4 per cent on Tuesday’s closing price of ₹1,058.65 of IndusInd Bank scrip on the BSE.

The bank’s scrip closed 2.46 per cent lower at ₹1,032.6 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

IIHL said it also plans to monetise some of the other mature, non-core investments to support the redemption of warrants.

“The funds from this divestment and the rights issue will be remitted on or before February 18,” it said.

Previously, in July 2019, 25 per cent of the warrants were subscribed on payment of ₹673.8 crore.

“This would lead to IIHL shoring up additional equity of 1.7 per cent in lnduslnd Bank, thereby bringing promoter equity to 15 per cent on a diluted basis,” it said.

The promoters also stressed they would like to increase their stake in the bank to 26 per cent.

“The board of IIHL has always been desirous of increasing its stake in lnduslnd Bank to 26 per cent, the statement further said.

“Towards this, it has raised the debt by pledging some shareholding of lnduslnd Bank for acquisition or strategic investment to convert IIHL into a listed operating entity outside India by the first week of September 2021,” it said.

Meanwhile, according to a regulatory filing on February 16, the promoters of IndusInd Bank have pledged 4.27 crore shares, amounting to 5.6 per cent stake, with Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 17, 2021
IndusInd Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.