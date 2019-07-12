IndusInd Bank Q1 net jumps 38% at ₹1,433 cr

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Friday reported 38.3 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at ₹1,432.50 crore for the June quarter of this fiscal. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,035.72 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal ended March 2019.
Total income grew to ₹8,624.62 crore during the June quarter of 2019-20 under review, as against ₹6,369.75 crore in the same period of 2018-19, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing. On the asset front, the lender witnessed an uptick with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 2.15 per cent of the gross advances at the end of June 2019, as against 1.15 per cent by end of June 2018.
Likewise, the net NPAs or bad loans too jumped to 1.23 per cent, from 0.51 per cent in the year ago period. A rise in NPAs ratio led to a higher provisioning and contingencies at ₹430.62 crore for April-June, 2019-20, as compared to ₹ 350 crore set aside during the same period of the fiscal ended March 2019.
The bank said the results for the first quarter of this fiscal includes the operating performance of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL), which has been merged with the lender now. “We have successfully completed the merger with BFIL. During this quarter, the Bank has witnessed healthy growth in its topline as well as in operating profits and will now push forward into the subsequent quarters basis our strong belief in new opportunities, especially in rural India,” Romesh Sobti, MD & CEO, IndusInd Bank said in a statement.
Stock of IndusInd Bank ended 1.98 per cent lower at ₹1,510.35 in the BSE index Sensex.
