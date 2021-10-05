IndusInd Bank records 10% loan growth in September

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said it has posted a 10 per cent growth in advances at ₹2,21,821 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Net advances stood at ₹2,01,247 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's deposits also rose by 21 per cent (year-on-year) to ₹2,75,486 crore in the quarter under review, from ₹2,28,279 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

IndusInd Bank's low-cost deposits -- current account and saving deposits (CASA) -- stood at 42.1 per cent of the total liabilities during the quarter.