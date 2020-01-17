Insurance brokers must expand business into smaller cities and rural areas: IRDAI Chairman

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Worthy of an Android user’s wrist
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
The insurance broking industry must deepen its business presence in smaller cities and rural areas and not confine themselves to larger metros and cities, said IRDAI Chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia.
“In a country of our size, there are only 1,000 broking offices largely concentrated in big cities. We have to go down to smaller areas and cities where there is more business. This is a challenge, but you must be mindful of it,” said Khuntia at the 16th IBAI Annual Brokers Summit in New Delhi.
The members of the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) should also start looking at the life insurance segment as a “focus area” even as they are doing creditable job on the general insurance growth front, said Khuntia.
“Life insurance should be a new focus area for you. The life insurance industry premium is much larger than general insurance. There are also lot of changes in life insurance,” he said
India is the 11th largest insurance market in the world with gross written premium of ₹6.8-lakh crore in 2018-19. Of this, non-life insurance premium accounted for ₹1.69-lakh crore and life insurance premium stood at ₹5.08-lakh crore, according to a joint EY-IBAI report released at the summit.
Currently, brokers handle 25 per cent — about ₹45,000 crore of the gross insurance premium in the country. Khuntia said that brokers’ contribution on the life insurance side is still evolving and expressed confidence that they would make a mark in this segment in the years to come.
Khuntia also said that interest in insurance broking continues to be strong and that IRDAI now approves at least 3 to 4 new broking licenses every month.
As of December 2019-end, there were 459 registered brokers in the country. Only 110 of them have a presence in tier 3 towns and beyond (smaller cities).
Later, Sanjay Kedia, President, IBAI, told reporters that many of the broker members have started to use online technology. The main issue of not looking to go interior is more a problem of viability and not that of intent, he said. IRDAI currently caps the commission earned by brokers and this acts as a hurdle. This issue has been represented to the regulator by IBAI as well as insurers. If this hurdle of cap on commissions that could be earned will go, then not only brokers even agents will look to do business in interior India. The ball is in the regulator’s court, Kedia said.
Similarly, in respect of point of sales (PoS) model, the IBAI has already urged the insurance regulator to permit PoS to sell all insurance products and not only standardised products, he added.
Khuntia expressed hope that more foreign direct investment (FDI) will flow into insurance intermediaries now that the government has allowed 100 per cent FDI and IRDAI has already issued the guidelines.
“We must make efforts to strengthen the broking industry. Foreign capital and skills should be made use of by us for the benefit of creating more Indian jobs. We should learn from international best practices, A time should also come when Indian firms should be able to go abroad and provide our best practices,” said Khuntia.
Kedia expressed confidence that overseas broking players will take advantage of the government move to allow 100 per cent FDI in insurance intermediaries and start looking at deals on this front.
On regulatory sandbox, IRDAI has received 15 applications from intermediaries, including broking entities, and as many as three have already been approved, said Khuntia.
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...