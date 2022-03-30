hamburger

IOB raises ₹665 crore via Tier-II bonds

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 30, 2022

The allotment is scheduled for March 31, 2022.

Chennai-headquartered Indian Overseas Bank said it has successfully mobilised ₹665 crore through the issue of Tier II Bonds. 

The bank came up with Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds issue with a base issue size of ₹200 crore and a Green Shoe option of ₹600 crore. 

The bidding was held on March 30, 2022, on the BSE Electronic Bidding Platform. The bank received various bids up to ₹765 crore against a base issue size of ₹200 crore. 

The bank accepted bids up to ₹665 crore @8.60% against ₹765 crore. The allotment is scheduled for March 31, 2022. The fund will be used for business growth, said a statement.

