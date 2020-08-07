Money & Banking

IOB reduces rate on loans

Updated on August 07, 2020

Indian Overseas Bank announced that it has reduced the interest rate on loans linked to MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenors effective August 10.

With this move, loans linked to MCLR will become cheaper. The bank has also reduced its interest rate on loans linked to base rate by 10 basis points from 9.45 per cent to 9.35 per cent per annum, according to a statement.

Indian Overseas Bank
