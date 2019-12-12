IRDAI forms working group on loss prevention in general insurance

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has formed a working group on loss prevention and minimisation in general insurance.
The nine-member committee of experts headed by TL Alamelu, Member, Non-Life, IRDAI will suggest segment-wise ways and means to improve loss prevention and loss minimisation in insurance within 12 months.
It will also evaluate current practices followed by insurance industry in the area of loss prevention and loss minimisation and suggest an approach to synergise activities of the various stakeholders involved in order to ensure better loss prevention and its minimisation.
The working group will also offer recommendations for promoting research, education and services related to tackling the losses of insurers.
“While loss prevention and loss minimisation are aspects insurers are concerned with right from the time a risk is assessed to the time a claim occurs, there is a need to synergise activities of various stakeholders involved in this area needs to be encouraged,’’ M Pulla Rao, Executive Director, IRDAI said.
Loss prevention and loss minimisation are important aspects of loss control in insurance. Steps for loss prevention and loss mitigation not only help the insured but also mitigate economic losses in a larger context.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...