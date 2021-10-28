Jana SFB appoints Subhash Khuntia as part time Chairman

Jana Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced the appointment of Subhash C Khuntia as its part-time Chairman.

A 1981-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service, Khuntia was also Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

“Financial inclusion has always been dear to my heart and I am excited at the opportunity to work with the Board and the management team at Jana in their endeavour towards this noble cause,” Khuntia said.