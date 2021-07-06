Japan’s SMFG nears $2-billion deal for Fullerton India

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc said it will buy a 74.9 per cent stake in Fullerton India Credit Co, marking the first entry into India’s retail financial business by a Japanese bank.

Japan’s second-largest lender will eventually acquire the rest of the Indian credit firm from Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte at a later stage, it said in a statement Tuesday, without providing terms of the transaction.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that Sumitomo Mitsui would pay about 220 billion yen ($2 billion) for the holding, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.

Fullerton Financial is a unit of Singapore’s state investment fund Temasek Holdings Pte.

Faced with weak growth prospects at home, Sumitomo Mitsui has been allocating resources to Asia’s emerging markets in recent years. The bank took control of Indonesian lender PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional in 2019 after acquiring a minority stake earlier. Sumitomo Mitsui is looking for targets in Vietnam, Philippines and India, Chief Executive Officer Jun Ohta said in an interview in December.

Sumitomo Mitsui in April agreed to buy a 49 per cent stake in Vietnamese consumer lender FE Credit. Last month, the bank said it will buy a 4.99 per cent stake in Rizal Commercial Banking Corp of the Philippines for 4.48 billion pesos ($91 million).