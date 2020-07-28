Jin Liqun re-elected AIIB President

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
Our Bureau
New Delhi, July 28
The board of governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), on Tuesday, elected Jin Liqun for a second term as President. His second five-year term will begin on January 16, 2021.
Liqun was re-elected as President during the 2020 AIIB Annual Meeting. The board of governors also approved the United Arab Emirates to host the 2021 AIIB Annual Meeting, which will take place October 27-28, 2021, in Dubai.
Under President Jin’s leadership, AIIB has grown from 57 founding members to over 100 approved members from around the world. To date, AIIB has approved upto $ 19.6 billion for 87 projects in 24 economies.
Meanwhile, in her virtual intervention at a roundtable at the 5th Annual Meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded AIIF’s efforts for fast tracking financial assistance of $10 billion to its member countries, including India, to combat the pandemic.
She also suggested the bank to establish regional presenc,e which would aid in effective project management and implementation.
Sitharaman outlined various measures taken by the Indian Government to respond to Covid, including the $23-billion Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) and $295-billion Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package, which aim at protecting all sectors and sections of the economy.
She also mentioned some of the expectations from AIIB, including introduction of new financing instruments, mobilising private sector finance, providing financing for social infrastructure to achieve SDGs 2020, and integrating development of climate resilient and sustainable energy access infrastructure into the recovery response to the Covid crisis.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...