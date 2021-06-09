Karix Mobile deploys WhatsApp Business solution for Axis Bank

Karix Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms, has deployed a conversational banking solution- WhatsApp Business- for Axis Bank.

Using the solution, Axis Bank customers can now start a WhatsApp chat with the bank to conduct frequent banking activities on-the-go. A gamut of financial services – both transactional and informational - such as checking account balance, checking of credit card bill amount, knowing nearest branch or ATM location and the like can be availed by customers through this solution.

“From digitising the account opening process to serving the customer throughout the lifecycle with omnichannel communication, our obsession with improving customer experience has led to some path breaking innovations in the cloud communications space for the banking industry,” Deepak Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Tanla Platforms Limited, said in a release.

Customers can get started with WhatsApp banking with ease either by giving a missed call, sending an SMS or subscribing to receive WhatsApp messages via the numbers provided on the bank website.

All communication on the WhatsApp account is encrypted end-to-end and all sensitive information is `safe and secure' the release added.