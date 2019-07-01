Karnam Sekar is new head of IOB

Karnam Sekar has taken charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) with effect from July 1. He was on Special Duty and has been a whole-time director of the bank since April 2019. Prior to this, he was MD & CEO of Dena Bank, a position he held from September 21, 2018 till March 31, 2019. Before that, he was Deputy Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer in State Bank of India heading its Highest Credit Committee. Sekar started his banking career as a Probationary officer in SBI in December 1983.