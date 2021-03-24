Karnataka Bank appoints DS Ravindran as additional director

Karnataka Bank Ltd appointed DS Ravindran as Additional Director (non-executive, independent) at its board meeting held on March 24. His appointment will be effective from April 1.

Ravindran (61) is an IFS officer (Indian Forest Service 1986 Batch) and the former Principal Secretary to the Karnataka government with over 34 years of experience in the areas of administration, civil service, research, financial planning, information technology, public policy planning and implementation process, renewable energy, etc. A postgraduate in agriculture, he has pursued a programme in Public Policy and Management at IIM-B. He holds a PhD in Forest Economics from the University of Wales.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, a press release said Ravindran brings rich experience in agriculture and rural economy, economics, finance, IT, business management, human resource management besides public policy, government financial systems, renewable energy, etc. The bank is optimistic that he will bring value addition with respect to the bank’s decisions by way of valuable inputs and guidance, Mahabaleshwara said.