Karnataka Bank bags two DigiDhan award from MeitY

Karnataka Bank has been conferred with two DigiDhan awards instituted by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

According to a statement, the bank received these awards for achieving the target with the highest percentage in BHIM-UPI transactions under the private sector bank category consecutively for two years – 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank, it said the bank has always stood ahead of the time in adopting the latest digital technology to its products in order to provide the best in class service to its customers.

“I dedicate this award to the bank’s esteemed customers who have accepted the bank’s ‘BHIM KBL UPI’ app and made it their preferred banking solution for transactions,” he said.

“The bank’s commitment to promote digital payments in the country and a less-cash economy has been rewarded through this award from the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology,” he added.