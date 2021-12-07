Karnataka Bank signs pact with Toyota for vehicle financing

The Shah of Mahindra
Karnataka Bank Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd (TKM) to introduce financing options for its customers to purchase Toyota vehicles.
Under this agreement, Karnataka Bank becomes one of the preferred financiers for the vehicles sold by TKM. A media statement said the customers can get loans through the digital platform of the bank with interest rate linked to External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) for purchasing TKM vehicles for both private and commercial use. The tenure of the loan will be upto 84 months.
Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank, it said the bank offers car loans through its extensive branch network with an indigenously developed end-to-end digital platform for existing as well as new customers. The platform is enabled with simplified and faster processing capabilities.
He said the benefits of the ongoing special campaign ‘KBL Utsav’ of the bank are also offered to all customers who purchase TKM vehicles during the campaign period.
R Venkatakrishnan, Vice-President (Strategic Business Unit) of TKM, said, “With this collaboration, we have focused on designing innovative schemes to suit the customer needs while also providing ease of finance. Along with our partner, Karnataka Bank, we hope to build on our respective strengths to create the best solutions for our customers.”
