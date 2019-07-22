Karnataka Bank focuses on forex business

Karnataka Bank has formed an exclusive credit marketing team with an aim to reach out to more and more exporters and importers, according to Mahabaleshwara MS, MD & CEO of the bank.

Speaking at the ‘Forex Business’ conference of the bank in Mangaluru, he said the team will cater to the financial needs of large, mid and retail borrowers in this segment.

Being precious foreign exchange earner for the country, export business segment deserves special attention by the banks. With the liberal FDI policy, which facilitates investments and incentives offered by RBI in the form of interest equalization scheme, the Indian exporters should capture the opportunity and augment production capacity to continue the upward trajectory under exports during the current year also, he said.

Vinaya Bhat PJ, General Manager (Credit Sanctions), unveiled the road map for forex business for 2019-20 on the occasion. The conference was attended by the branch heads of the designated branches, 14 regional heads, and other executives of the bank.