Karnataka Bank gets additional director

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on August 28, 2019 Published on August 28, 2019

Karnataka Bank Ltd has appointed BR Ashok, a chartered accountant from Chennai, as an Additional Director at its board meeting .

His position in the board will be non-executive non-independent director.

BR Ashok is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and a professional member of the Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI). Ashok is a partner in RK Kumar & Co, Chartered Accountants, Chennai.

“Ashok qualified as a chartered accountant in 1984. His areas of expertise include statutory central audit of banks; statutory audit of insurance companies, corporates, including public sector undertakings, NGOs and other entities; besides advisory, consultancy and taxation assignments,” A press release by the bank said.

