Karnataka Bank gets ASSOCHAM award

Karnataka Bank bagged an ASSOCHAM award at the 8th ‘MSMEs Excellence Awards Ceremony and Summit’ in New Delhi recently.

A statement by the bank said, it had received the ‘Best MSME Bank of the year - Winner’ award among the private banks.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank, the statement said Karnataka Bank has been focusing on MSME sector with various digital products. The bank had ensured expeditious disposal of MSME credit proposals duly adhering to all quality standards. It is actively participating in various public and private initiatives to promote the cause of MSME.

This award strengthens the bank’s resolve to continue to focus on MSME sector going forward, he said.

Gopalakrishna Samaga B, Deputy General Manager (Credit Marketing Department), received the award on behalf of the bank in the presence of Narayan T Rane, Union MSME Minister.