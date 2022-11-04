Karnataka Bank, which will be stepping into its 100th year of existence, has unveiled its centenary emblem with a tagline ‘Celebrating 100 Years of Trust’.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, a statement said this emblem is an inspiring, futuristic and a special piece of creative representation that has well represented the history as well as the future aspirations of the institution.

The emblem symbolises and represents the origin, growth, the glorious journey through the years since 1924 and now towards ‘glocalisation’. The emblem also signifies trust, growth, integrity and green initiatives for which the bank is known for, he said.

“Besides, it also represents blockchain and Digital India as we are spearheading with ‘KBL NxT,’ a digital initiative of our transformation journey ‘KBL VIKAAS 2.0’. This emblem, which has captured the imagination of all the members of KBL family including our loyal customers, patrons and staff members, will be a part of our Centenary celebrations throughout the Centenary Year 2023-2024,” he said.