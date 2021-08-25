Karnataka Bank launches KBL FASTag

Karnataka Bank, in association with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) and the FASTag processor Worldline, has launched ‘KBL FASTag’, a pre-loaded payment instrument to facilitate seamless movement of vehicles at the toll plazas across the country.

Speaking after launching the service on Wednesday, Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, said the FASTag facilitates the users with the ease and convenience during transit through the toll plaza by saving time, fuel and money.

Customers can procure FASTag through online from bank’s website or by approaching the nearby branch. FASTag can be pre-loaded digitally for the required amount and can be recharged online through credit card / debit card / net banking / IMPS etc. The applicable toll amount gets automatically debited through the sensors at toll plaza.

He said instant SMS alerts are also sent to the registered mobile number for the toll transactions, balance maintenance, etc. ‘KBL FASTag’ can be used across all the toll plazas throughout the country that are registered in National Electronic Toll Collection programme. In future, its utility can also be enhanced to pay parking fees, fuel charges etc., he added.