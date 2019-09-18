Karnataka chambers urge bank employees to defer proposed strike on Sept 26, 27

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
Trade, industry and the chambers of commerce strongly oppose the proposed ‘all-India strike’ by bank employees on September 26 and 27.
“We would like to inform you that the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) strongly opposes the proposed all-India strike by the bank employees,” said C R Janardhana, President FKCCI.
“The closure of the bank for two days is also followed by series of holidays – September 28 (fourth Saturday) and Mahalaya Amavasya (September 29 Sunday) and October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti will severely affect trade. This is in addition to September 30 being the ‘half-year ending’, when there will be no bank transaction,” he explained.
The closure of banks for six crucial days will have an adverse effect not only for the general public, but also for trade and industry.
“The strike by bank employees at this crucial time when the economy is in slowdown is ill-timed and unpatriotic, with selfish motives and shows that they have no consideration for the people and the nation,” said Janardhana.
FKCCI strongly opposes such strikes and bundhs, which cause considerable hardship and loss to the public and to the nation.
FKCCI appealed to bankers to defer the all-India strike scheduled on September 26 and 27 in the interest of the nation and take up their issues separately without causing inconvenience to the public.
