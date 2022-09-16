Kochi-based fintech start-up TRaiCE wins NASSCOM-NIPP GCC award

TRaiCE Inc, a no-code AI-augmented early warning and Business Risk Monitoring System, was named the winner of the NASSCOM-partnered NIPP GCC Fintech Challenge in the ‘Predictive Analytics for Customer Retention’ category.

It won the award by showcasing how the platform uses predictive AI to help lenders improve operational efficiencies for faster and safer financing. The company has offices in Kochi and Chicago

“We’re delighted to win this award”, said Geetha Ramaswamy, CTO of TRaiCE Inc. “It is the culmination of all the hard work we have put into developing an advanced solution that allows financiers in organizations easily manage, monitor, de-risk their portfolios, and mitigate losses.”

The NIPP GCC Fintech Challenge, backed by NASSCOM, is a competition where start-ups can pitch solutions that address real-world pain points of organizations in the banking, insurance, and financial services sector.

De-facto risk monitoring solution

NPAs are a perennial problem for banks, eating into a lender’s profit margins, hindering them from taking strategic risks, and enhancing their portfolios. TRaiCE uses machine-learning-led predictive analytics to help lenders identify problem accounts early, giving them enough time to take evasive actions, reduce write-downs on impaired assets, and improve portfolio health.

“We have consistently worked with financial experts to build an application that understands the ever-evolving nature of this sector and the complexity of threats faced. Our aim is to make the TRaiCE application the de-facto risk monitoring solution for financiers everywhere,” said Sony Gabriel, CEO of TRaiCE Inc.