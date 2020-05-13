Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 net profit down 10%

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported 10 per cent decline in its standalone net profit to ₹1,266.6 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2019-20, on the back of higher provisions. Its net profits amounted to ₹1,407.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

In 2019-20, the private sector lender’s net profit surged 22.2 per cent to ₹5,947.18 crore versus ₹4.865.33 crore in 2018-19.

The bank’s total income grew 8.1 per cent to ₹8,294.07 crore for the quarter ended March 31 from ₹7,672.56 crore in previous year.

Net interest income surged 17.2 per cent to ₹3,560 crore in the January to March 2020 quarter from ₹3,036 crore in the same period a year ago. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the fourth quarter stood at 4.72 per cent.

Other income surged 16.2 per cent to ₹1,489.39 crore in the quarter under review.

“Bank has made a Covid-19 related general provision of ₹650 crore, which is higher than the RBI requirement,” Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Provisions for the quarter surged to ₹1,047.47 crore from ₹171.26 crore a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets stood at ₹5,026.89 crore or 2.25 per cent of gross advances as against 2.14 per cent as on March 31, 2019.

Net NPAs amounted to ₹1,557.89 crore or 0.71 per cent of net advances as on March 31 from 0.75 per cent a year ago.

As on March 31, 2020, SMA2 outstanding was ₹96 crore.

Advances as on March 31 grew seven per cent to ₹2.19 lakh crore compared to ₹2.05 lakh crore a year ago.

The bank said that in 2019-20, about 44 lakh 811 accounts were opened. “Accounts continue to be opened in April and May 2020, during lockdown,” it further said.

Following the announcement of the results, the bank’s scrip was up 3.3 per cent in intra day trade on BSE.