Lakshmi Vilas Bank, YES Bank lead NPA pile-up among private banks in Karnataka

In Karnataka non-performing assets (NPA) of all banks combined stands at ₹57,070.02 crore from 28 lakh accounts.

“Among the sectors with high NPAs is agriculture with ₹17,772.87 crore (from 12.20 lakh accounts), other priority sector advances stood at ₹11,470.07 crore (4.20 lakh accounts) and non-priority sector advances at ₹17,096.27 crore (7.73 lakh accounts),” a senior officer at Karnataka State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) said.

As on September 30, 2020, NPAs in private banks category — Lakshmi Vilas Bank stood out with NPAs to the tune of ₹2,979.10 crore from 15,190 accounts, while YES Bank’s NPA stood at ₹4,675.23 crore from 946 accounts.

Among the lead banks category, Canara Bank’s total NPA stood at ₹12,531.66 crore (with 3.41 lakh accounts), State Bank of India at ₹11,663.58 crore (7.37 lakh accounts). Punjab National Bank with ₹4,121.52 crore (12,735 accounts) and Bank of India at ₹1,069.85 crore (19,477 accounts).

On the recovery front, banks in the State have recovered a total of ₹460.87 crore so far under Sarfaesi, DRT and Lok Adalats Acts. Of the recoveries under Sarfaesi was ₹114.25 crore, DRT ₹335.19 crore and Lok Adalat ₹11.43 crore.

Education Loans

Banks in the State upto September quarter have disbursed education loans to the tune of ₹650 crore covering 30,102 students, as against the annual financial target of ₹7,725 crore under both priority and non-priority segments.

According to the official, “The performance of banks in lending under education loans as the percentage of achievement v/s target is 8.41 percent. This poor loan disbursal is due to the education sector affected by Covid-19 pandemic.”

“At the SLBC meet in December 2020, member banks were told to sanction more under education loans to the eligible students to achieve the target,” he added.

Due to record rain and flooding in the State, banks were asked to restructure loans in natural calamity affected districts.

After the revenue department submitted crop-wise loss data for September quarter, about 230 accounts amounting to ₹5.15 crore were re-structured.