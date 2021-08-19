Money & Banking

Lalit Kumar Chandel appointed government nominee director on Bank of Maharashtra board

Updated on August 19, 2021

AS Rajeev, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra

The Centre has appointed Lalit Kumar Chandel as its nominee Director on the board of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) with effect from August 18, 2021.

BoM, in a statement, said Kumar belongs to the Indian Economic Service (1995 batch) and is currently posted as Economic Adviser, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

Earlier, he has also served as Director (Government Nominee) on the boards of National Insurance Company Ltd, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, Corporation Bank, Agriculture Insurance Co of India, and National Insurance Academy.

board of directors (appointment and change)
Bank of Maharashtra
