Insurance behemoth LIC has announced concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana affected by cyclone Biparjoy.

“Thanks to pre-emptive actions taken, the loss of lives has been minimal, however, we are reaching out to the affected people to provide assistance,” said Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC.

Nodal officers have been nominated at the Divisional level to liaison with the Chief/Secretary/Officer concerned with the State government in this regard.

LIC has also created a portal link for the online submission of claims arising due to the Bcyclone.

Bijarjoy made landfall on the coast of Kutch on Thursday night causing loss of property, and affecting infrastructure in States impacted by the cyclone.