LIC: Banks Board Bureau plans to hold interviews for two MD posts on Aug 27

The Banks Board Bureau will hold interviews for two top posts at the Life Insurance Corporation of India on August 27.

It has called eight candidates for interview to fill two vacancies for the posts of Managing Director at the country’s largest life insurance company.

These officials include Mukesh Kumar Gupta, HS Shashi Kumar, Raj Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, KS Nagnyal, S Nallakuttalam, Dinesh K Pangtey, and C Vikas Rao.

The Bank Board Bureau, which recommends candidates for top jobs at banks, will then finalise its recommendations, and a final decision will be taken by the government.

Sources said the process is likely to be completed in the next three-four months.

Traditionally, LIC has one Chairman and four Managing Directors. At present, two posts of Managing Directors are vacant after the recent retirement of B Venugopal and Hemant Bhargava in quick succession in the last few months.

In fact, since the start of this year, the entire top management of LIC has seen a revamp due to a spate of retirements.

MR Kumar, the current Chairman of LIC, was appointed in January this year, while the two serving MDs, Vipin Anand and TC Suseel Kumar, were appointed earlier this year.