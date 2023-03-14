Manappuram Finance and Digital University Kerala (DUK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance digital learning and capacity building. The partnership will allow Manappuram Finance to leverage the expertise of DUK in digital education and technology.

The MoU aims to facilitate the capacity building of Manappuram Finance’s employees and upskilling through customised learning solutions provided by DUK. The two organisations will also collaborate on product developments in advanced technologies such as blockchain. Digital University Kerala will provide Manappuram Finance with customised training and development programs to enhance the digital skills of its employees.

V.P. Nandakumar, MD & CEO of Manappuram Finance, said, this partnership will help to develop new products with cutting-edge technologies and enhance the digital skills of our employees. It is a testament to the importance of digital education and the critical role it plays in helping organisations stay competitive and relevant in today’s fast-changing business environment.

Digital University Kerala is a state-of-the-art digital university that provides online courses and training programs to help individuals and organisations acquire the necessary skills and competencies required to succeed in the digital age.