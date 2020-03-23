Many banks curtail working hours due to Covid19

Private sector banks are curtailing timings at their branches following the coronavirus pandemic which has led to a lockdown in 75 districts in the country.

HDFC Bank, as well as Yes Bank, have curtailed branch timings due to the Covid19.

“Our Branches will be operational with revised business hours for customer visits – Monday to Saturday 10 am to 2 pm from March 23 to March 31,” HDFC bank wrote to its customers.

Services for passbook updating and foreign currency purchase will be temporarily withdrawn, it further said.

In a tweet on Sunday, Yes Bank had also said its branches would operate from 10:00 am to 2 pm from March 23 to 31, due to the Covid 19 threat. "We encourage you to use our 24x7 digital channels such as NetBanking, YES Mobile, UPI or YES ROBOT for your banking needs," it said.

With the impact of the coronavirus pandemic being felt across the country, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) on Sunday had said that bank branches would provide only essential services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and government transactions from Monday onwards.

The Reserve Bank of India has as well as banks have been encouraging customers to use online and digital payment channels during this current period.