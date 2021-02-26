Matam Venkata Rao appointed as MD & CEO of Central Bank of India

The Centre has appointed Matam Venkata Rao as Managing Director & CEO of Central Bank of India for a period of three years.

He is currently an Executive Director of Canara Bank.

Rao is expected to replace incumbent Central Bank of India MD & CEO Pallav Mahapatra, who will superannuate on February 28, sources said.

With this appointment, Canara Bank will only have two executive directors although the bank can have as many as four such directors. Currently, Canara Bank has three Executive Directors including Rao.