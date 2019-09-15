Merged entity of PNB, OBC and United Bank to become operational by next April

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Ashok Kumar Pradhan, Managing Director and CEO, United Bank of India, on Saturday said that though the merger of the bank with Punjab National Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce is likely to come into force from April 1, 2020, the integration of HR and IT is expected to take more time.
“Though the balance sheet merger is likely to happen by April 1, 2020, it will take another 3-6 months post that for the HR and IT integration to be complete,” Pradhan told newspersons post an interactive meet with the Kolkata-based employees and customers of the three banks.
The complete harmonisation among the merged entities would take another 12-14 months post merger, he added. The meeting was also attended by the senior officials of PNB and OBC.
While the board of PNB has given in-principle approval for the amalgamation, United Bank and OBC will seek board approval on September 18.
The merger of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India is likely to create the second largest bank in India. Before the proposed merger, the amalgamated entity’s capital adequacy ratio would be over 13 per cent.
The merged entity will have a “huge appetite for growth” and would be equipped with sufficient funds to finance large projects, he said.
The bank officials clarified that there has been ‘no restrictions’ on any of the three banks for fresh lending before the merger takes place.
The lenders have together formed as many as 23 working groups for various functional areas, including products, processes, human resources, credit and bad loans with participation of top officials from the three banks so as to streamline the process of amalgamation.
“The best of products, services and processes across each of these verticals will be identified and offered to the customers,” he said.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty advanced over 1 per cent, backed by buying interest
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports