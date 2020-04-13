Micro-finance players in talks with RBI, governmemt for moratorium, liquidity support

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Concerned about their cashflows in the current period of lockdown, micro-finance companies are in talks with the government and Reserve Bank of India to include them in the three-month moratorium and also to provide a special liquidity fund.
“We are in discussions with RBI to extend the moratorium to micro-finance companies as well,” said Harsh Shrivastava, CEO, Microfinance Institutions Network, adding that they are also in talks with the government on a fund to give liquidity to all NBFCs.
“The government is in talks with us also on how many MFIs will be eligible (for the fund), what their credit is rating,” he told BusinessLine.
At present, banks and institutions like SIDBI are not extending the moratorium to MFIs and NBFCs for their borrowings.
“The RBI has to clearly say that MFIs are eligible. It does not have to mean a blanket extension, it will have to be on a case-to-case basis,” Shrivastava said.
Collections by MFIs have come to a standstill under the current lockdown and they are hoping to gradually normalise operations from May, depending on how the lockdown is lifted after April 30.
“The critical challenge is for banks to give moratorium to MFIs, especially smaller and medium companies that do not have so much liquidity,” Shrivastava said, pointing out that these companies will find it difficult to repay the loan and lend to their customers without the moratorium.
Borrowers of MFIs are eligible for the three-month moratorium given by the RBI for all standard accounts as on March 1, 2020.
“Once the lockdown is lifted, some of the borrowers who have paid off most of their loans and may need more money to expand their business, will be hungry for some financial support,” he said, adding that MFIs will also need money for their own operations including payment of salaries and rent.
Meanwhile, MFIs are also hoping that they will be allowed to resume operations once the lockdown is lifted in phases.
“As MFIs are also in financial services, we are thinking of asking (them) to resume operations, at least with skeletal staff,” Shrivastava said.
The government is already considering allowing some industries to restart functioning on a gradual basis.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...