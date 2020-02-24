Microsoft, SBI Foundation to upskill youth with disabilities for BFSI jobs

Microsoft has collaborated with SBI Foundation to create opportunities in the banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, for youth with disabilities.

Under the initiative, the two organisations will upskill 500 youth for BFSI jobs across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, said a press release. The programme will be driven in collaboration with various government agencies, industry skilling bodies and non-profits. As a part of this effort, both the companies will develop an AI-powered marketplace that will enable the BFSI industry to better connect with people having disabilities (to upskill them), said the release.

“With around 26 million people living with disabilities in India, it is essential that we find new ways to use tech to enable everyone to participate in the 21st century economy,” said Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive V-P and President, Global Sales, Marketing and Operations, Microsoft.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said that by leveraging technology, more job avenues for people with disabilities open up in the BFSI sector.