‘Money is safe in PMJDY accounts’

State Bank of India (SBI), Bengaluru Circle, has appealed to its customers to refrain from rumours that the Direct Benefits Transfer of ₹500 to women account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) will be returned back to the government if not withdrawn during the lockdown period. In a release, Abhijit Majumder, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Bengaluru Circle, clarified that there is no such clause and that the money is very safe in customers’ PMJDY accounts. The money can be withdrawn later also even after the lockdown period. He further appealed to the customers not to visit branches and customer service points unless there is an urgent need to withdraw cash for meeting essential needs. Our Bureau