Moody’s cautions new bad loan addition in retail, SME segments

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
Moody’s Investors Service on Monday cautioned that economic growth in India over the next 12-18 months will remain weaker than in prior years, which in turn could lead to the creation of new non-performing loans (NPLs) in the retail and small and medium enterprise segment. However, it said its 12-18 month outlook on the banking system in India is stable.
“While the banks’ operating environment will stay stable, the economic slowdown in India will pose challenges to the banks’ asset quality,” said Alka Anbarasu, Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
Economic growth in India over the next 12-18 months will remain weaker than in prior years, at a time when the banks are recovering from legacy non-performing loans (NPLs), the global credit rating agency said in a statement.
In addition, despite stability in the country's macro fundamentals, stress among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) will continue to constrain economic growth.
“The formation of new NPLs in the non-financial corporate segment will slow, helped by the improved financial health of corporates and recoveries from the legacy problem loans.
“However, stress at the NBFIs is a risk to the banks' asset quality because the banks have large exposures to the sector,” said Anbarasu.
Capital infusions from the government will help public sector banks maintain their capital ratios at current levels, the agency said.
As for Moody’s-rated private sector banks, some are in the process of raising new capital from the equity capital markets, as their asset growth outstrips internal capital generation.
System-wide profitability will improve but stay weak, and funding and liquidity will remain stable.
Moody’s conclusions are contained in its just-released report on Indian banks, Moody's said.
The stable outlook is based on Moody’s assessment of six drivers: operating environment (stable), asset quality (stable), capital (stable), funding and liquidity (stable), profitability and efficiency (improving), and government support (stable).
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...