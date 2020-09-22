More clarity on loan recast likely by month-end

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
A clearer picture on the availment of the loan restructuring scheme is likely to emerge by the month-end as banks are still awaiting collection data and are also hoping for a verdict from the Supreme Court on the issue of moratorium interest.
Meanwhile, even as banks, NBFCs and housing finance companies have begun rolling out retail and home loan recast schemes, most of them do not expect too many borrowers to avail the facility.
“As of now, discussions have begun with borrowers who want to avail the recast. But everyone is hoping for more clarity after the Supreme Court hearing on September 28,” said a senior banker with a private sector lender.
Like State Bank of India, most lenders are also seeking the details and proof of Covid-related job loss or salary reduction.
“It is the same for both retail and corporate borrowers. They have to approach the bank and discuss the recast. It is not a free lunch,” said another banker, adding that bank and salary statements and GST returns are being examined.
Bankers said many borrowers, too, have informed them that they would await the Supreme Court hearing before taking a decision on whether they would want to go in for a loan recast.
However, with the number of borrowers taking the previous loan moratoriums steadily declining, most lenders do not expect a huge turnout for the loan recast. Lack of awareness about the scheme is also a factor.
“We have prepared a format for customers who want to take the loan recast. It is going on well. We expect about 2 per cent to 3 per centof the borrowers to avail the scheme,” said Deo Shankar Tripathi, Managing Director and CEO, Aadhar Housing Finance, adding that only 5 per cent of its borrowers availed the full six-month moratorium.
“We would like to wait and watch the behaviour of the customer and repayment culture in September to take action. Not all customers would require restructuring. A very small percentage of our overall portfolio will require restructuring,” said Ramesh Iyer, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mahindra Finance. He said they would like to interact with the customer and understand what kind of restructuring they are looking for.
Shrikant Shrivastava, Chief Risk Officer, India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation, said that most lenders are still waiting for collections for September and are collating data. “This time to balance the interest of lenders and borrowers, it is being seen who are the borrowers who genuinely require restructuring,” he said, adding that it is easier to do so for salaried customers, while it may be challenging for self-employed and low-ticket borrowers.
CS Setty, Managing Director (Retail and Digital Banking), State Bank of India, had said that people are yet to approach the lender in a large number for the scheme. “Around 3,500 people have accessed the portal, of which, 111 people were eligible,” he had said.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...