Muthoot Fincorp launches NCDs to raise ₹200 cr

Muthoot Fincorp, flagship company of Muthoot Pappachan Group (known as Muthoot Blue), on Friday launched its eighth public issue of secured and unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise ₹200 crore with an option to retain over subscription up to ₹200 crore, aggregating to ₹400 crore.
The funds raised will primarily be used to augment the working capital and requisite lending, said Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, Muthoot Pappachan Group, and Managing Director, Muthoot Fincorp.
The company has received board approval to raise NCDs through public issue in the aggregate amount of up to ₹1,500 crore. The first tranche of the issue with a face value of ₹1,000 each and minimum ticket size of ₹10,000 (10 NCDs), had opened on September 28, 2020 and closed on October 23, 2020.
“The second tranche of the issue with the face value of ₹1,000 and a minimum ticket size of ₹10,000 (10 NCDs) opens now and is scheduled to close on January 25, with an option of early closure or extension in compliance to SEBI debt regulations,” Thomas John Muthoot said.
There will be nine options with tenure options of 27 months, 38 months and 60 months for the secured NCDs, and a tenure option of 72 months for the unsecured NCDs, offering returns with interest rates ranging from 8.25 per cent to 9.40 per cent. The issue has received credit rating ‘CRISIL A/Stable’ from Crisil.
“Muthoot Fincorp has a diversified portfolio of products that is responsibly designed to empower our customers for their lifecycle needs. In the prevailing market conditions, especially when Indian economy is restarting, we have been experiencing a spike in demand for gold and MSME loans,” Thomas John Muthoot pointed out.
“In order to enable nano, micro, and small businesses, our target customers, rebound, the company needs the infusion of more working capital and hence the decision to go for an NCD issue. The first tranche was received well by our investors, and we managed to raise ₹397.14 crore,” he said.
Muthoot Fincorp, along with sister companies, has lakhs of customers actively engaged with it on a day-to-day basis. “We are confident about the success of this NCD issue, and hope that this will further fuel growth in the economy and add more value to stakeholders, including our investors,” Thomas John Muthoot added.
