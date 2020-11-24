Muthoottu Mini Financiers targets ₹1,000-cr business this fiscal

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd, the Kerala-based NBFC, is aiming to achieve a business growth of ₹1,000 crore in the current fiscal through its expansion and restructuring strategy.
The company has opened a zonal office in Vijayawada and 13 new branches in Andhra Pradesh as part of its expansion plan. The new branches were inaugurated digitally by Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director of the company, from its Kochi head office.
With the inclusion of these new branches and the zonal office, the company will now have 806 branches across 10 States. The company also plans to spread its network to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telengana, and a few more branches in Andhra Pradesh, in the coming years, he said.
As part of its revamp and to enhance growth, the company will launch self-governing zonal offices managed by zonal managers. “We are completely restructuring our operations by launching zonal offices, based on geographical divisions. Each of these zonal offices will have 70-100 branches, which will gradually scale up to 150. We are targeting to have 9 zonal offices by the end of this fiscal, of which, two are already functioning in Salem and Vijayawada, he said.
The company digitised the branches during the lockdown. This initiative enabled customers to avail gold loans by making a one-time visit to the branch for the pledge of their gold holdings. Customers had the liberty to make payments online and also avail seamless top-up facility on the existing gold loans. “We saw steady growth in the last few months, and plan to bring 25 per cent of our business from the digital platform.”
Muthoottu Mini Financiers reported a 25 per cent growth in its assets under management and a 44 per cent surge in profits last fiscal. The rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-RA) has upgraded the credit rating to BBB.. The company also plans to float an IPO in the next two years, he added.
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
While the precious metals looked weak, most of the other commodity groups gained last week. As a result, the ...
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...