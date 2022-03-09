No third party for grievance redressal: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday clarified that it does not have any arrangement with any entity for redress of grievances against regulated entities (REs).

A statement from the central bank emphasised that it has laid down a cost-free grievance redress mechanism under the Reserve Bank – Integrated Ombudsman Scheme 2021 (RB-IOS).

The clarification aims to counter misinformation spread through social media about RB-IOS.

“These messages are conveying to public at large to lodge their complaints against entities regulated by RBI through third parties for a charge/fee or otherwise for early redress of grievances,” the statement said.

RBI underscored that customers can directly lodge complaints against REs on its complaint management system (CMS) portal (https://www.rbi.org.in) or by e-mail at crpc@rbi.org.in or in physical mode at the ‘Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre’ (CRPC) at RBI, Chandigarh.

Complainants can direct their queries on RB-IOS or the status of their complaints to the bank’s contact centre through the toll-free #14448 (currently available from 9.30 am to 5.15 pm on working days) in Hindi, English and nine regional languages (Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu). The status of complaints can also be tracked on the CMS portal, RBI said.