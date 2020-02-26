No uncertainty over PSB amalgamation: FM

Astrum MG200 gaming mouse
Expanding its gaming accessories department, tech products maker Astrum has come up with a low-cost gaming ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, made it clear that there is no uncertainty over the amalgamation of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four, thus indicating that the government intends to stick to the April 1 deadline for the process.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet is likely to consider a formal proposal next week for the amalgamation process. “We are going as per schedule and the process is on course,” Sitharaman told reporters here after meeting the heads of public sector banks. She also said that there is no need for any speculation.
Amalgamation is a process where one or more entities are subsumed into another entity, giving birth to a new institution. Unlike merger, no share purchase is undertaken by the dominant institution, and it does not make any payment either. However, there is a ‘share-swap’ process, where the shareholders of various entities being subsumed are allotted a certain number of shares in the new entity.
“The government has the flexibility to compress the timeline to finalise the scheme of amalgamation,” said a senior government official.
This response comes at a time when doubts have been raised on the time needed to complete the process. After gaining approval from the Cabinet and bank boards, the matter will go the market regulator SEBI, as the entities to be amalgamated are listed on the stock exchanges.
Normally, it takes 30 to 40 days for the approval to be granted. With just one month left now, there were concerns.
The Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts of 1970 and 1980 provide that the Central government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), may make a scheme, inter alia, for the amalgamation of any nationalised bank with any other nationalised bank.
Various committees, including the Narasimhan Committee (1998), constituted by the RBI; Leeladhar Committee (2008), chaired by the RBI Deputy Governor; and Nayak Committee (2014), constituted by the RBI, have recommended the consolidation of PSBs.
Expanding its gaming accessories department, tech products maker Astrum has come up with a low-cost gaming ...
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Veena Sahajwalla, Mumbai-born alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, is currently inventor and Professor of Materials Science ...
Companies need to look far beyond renewable energy and water conservation, says M Ramesh
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...