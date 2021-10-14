Non-life and life insurance industry reported growth during the pandemic: IRDAI

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The insurance industry proved resilient during the pandemic. The non-life industry registered 12.78 per cent growth and the life insurance industry registered 10 per cent growth, said S N Rajeswari, Member (Distribution), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ( IRDAI).
She was delivering the inaugural address at the National Insurance Academy, Pune’s annual Insurance Summit on Thursday, on the virtual platform. The 17th in the series, the theme of the summit was ‘Quest for Collaboration: New Frontiers in Closing the Insurance Protection Gap’.
Rajeswari said the pandemic has resulted in people losing jobs, moving to different places for a livelihood and even children being forced to quit education to earn a livelihood. She insisted on the need for a coming together of all stakeholders to provide insurance coverage to the people living at the bottom of the pyramid, where bread winning is the priority, with simple and cost-efficient products.
Talking about the health protection gap, she said out of pocket expenses (OOP), higher cost of treatment, and communicable and lifestyle diseases are the major contributors. Technology can be a great enabler in quick settlement of claims, checking fraudulent claims, and providing end-to-end solutions to insurance customers, she said.
Though the intensity and frequency of natural calamities have increased manifold, only 10 per cent of the total losses are covered, NIA Director G Srinivasan said. He added that only 5 per cent of people in India have home insurance, 12 per cent have health insurance and only very few have cyber insurance cover. A large number of 3 crore MSMEs are under-insured and 90 per cent of the Indian working population is in the unorganised sector and, therefore, life insurance, health insurance, and pension are very critical for them, he said.
G Srinivasan highlighted the need to address the insurance protection gap and the urgent need to plug the increasing uninsured economic losses and loss of lives, as they adversely affect the economic growth of the country.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...