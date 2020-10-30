Non-life insurance premium rises to ₹97,000 cr in H1

Amazon’s Echo Dot is now a bit of a ball
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
The gross premium underwritten by general insurers went up by 1.37 per cent at ₹96,831 crore in the first half of the current fiscal ended September against ₹95,526 crore in the same period last year.
As per the data released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), fire and health insurance segments drove growth, which was offset by decline in almost all other segments.
Among the segments, fire insurance topped growth with 33 per cent, followed by the health insurance at 15.85 per cent year-on-year growth.
As of September 2020, fire insurance premium was at ₹11,545 crore (₹8,646 crore). Health insurance premium has grown to ₹28,804 crore from ₹24,863 crore in the same period last year. Motor insurance declined by 13.26 per cent at ₹28,097 crore (₹32,395 crore).
Total premium underwritten by private insurers grew by 1.78 per cent at ₹53,584 crore (₹52,548 crore), while PSU general insurers witnessed a fall of 0.71 per cent at ₹35,645 crore (₹35,899 crore).
The total premium of standalone health insurers increased by 28 per cent to ₹7,812 crore,
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...