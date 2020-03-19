Now, a ‘Social Trackback’ feature from Bajaj Allianz

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) has come up with a ‘Social Trackback’ feature in its ‘Caringly Yours’ app to help speed up the backtracking process and curtail the spread of coronavirus, a top official said.

This feature will help individuals maintain a real-time database of the people they have interacted with during their day-to-day activities. This will help authorities and individuals quickly track the details in case the user has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and CEO, BAGIC.

“Social Trackback will speed up the backtracking process. This can help in prevention by quick detection of the virus carrier and help in curtailing the spread of the virus, as people in close contact with someone who is infected are at higher risk of becoming infected,” said Singhel.

One of the ways the disease spreads is through close contact with someone who already has the virus. “Closely monitoring who you come in contact withcan help you get access to rapid care and treatmentin case any of these people are found to be infected. This can also help prevent further cases through early detection and isolation,” said an expert.

You can record the details (including contact number, address and name) of the people you interact with face-to-face, including friends, family members, official visitors, service providers and delivery partners. As per the data privacy policy of the ‘Caringly Yours’ app, the data logged is private to the user.