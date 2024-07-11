NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) has signed an agreement with Qatar-headquartered QNB to launch QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments across the country.

This initiative will enable UPI payment acceptance in Qatar through the QNB (the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa) merchant network, benefiting Indian travellers visiting and transiting through the country, NIPL said.

Also read: SBI introduces online loan facility against MF units via internet banking and YONO App

“This partnership will provide Indian tourists the option to use their preferred payment method across retail stores, tourist attractions, leisure sites, duty-free shops and hotels.

“This announcement is of particular significance considering that Indians rank as the second largest group of international visitors to Qatar,” NIPL said in a statement.

“By adopting UPI payments, merchants in Qatar will also be able to offer a faster and more convenient payment and checkout process, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and opening up numerous opportunities for businesses across the country,” it added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit