NPCI, Jio roll out UPI Autopay for prepaid and postpaid users

Surabhi Mumbai | Updated on January 06, 2022

ANDHRA PRADESH, VIJAYAWADA, 19-06-2020: Citizens waiting at a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Vijayawada for renewal and subscription of internet facility which has been in great demand during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: K.V.S. Giri/ THE HINDU   -  K_V_S_GIRI

Jio customers can now set standing instructions on theMyJio AppusingUPI Autopayfor their tariff plans

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)and Jioon Thursdayannounced the introduction of UPI Autopay forthe telecomindustry.

“Jio’s integration with UPI Autopay has made it the first player in the telecom industry to go live with the unique e-mandate feature that was launched by NPCI,” said a statement.

Jio customers can now set standing instructions on theMyJio AppusingUPI Autopayfor their tariff plans and have a hassle-free recharging experience. The Jio plan opted by the users would be auto renewed on the set date.

Users can also create, modify as well as remove the e-mandate for the tariff plans according to their requirements through UPI Autopay.

Published on January 06, 2022

