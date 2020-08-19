NPCI launches wholly-owned subsidiary to co-create payment technologies with other countries

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Wednesday, announced the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), to popularise domestic payments technologies such as UPI and RuPay abroad and co-create payment technologies with other countries.
“NIPL is tasked with the responsibility of exporting NPCI’s indigenously developed offerings and technological acumen to foreign markets. The primary focus of NIPL would be internationalisation of RuPay and UPI, along with a few more offerings of NPCI,” NPCI said in a statement.
Several nations have displayed an interest in establishing a ‘real-time payment system’ or ‘domestic card scheme’ inspired by NPCI’s innovations, it further noted.
“The growth and evolution of NIPL will result in a huge acceptance network for RuPay and UPI, which, in turn, will empower Indian travellers avail homegrown payment channels,” NIPL further said.
NPCI has appointed Ritesh Shukla as Chief Executive Officer of NIPL. He would be supported by Anubhav Sharma, Head International Business, Partnership, Business Development and Marketing, and Rina Penkar, Head International Business, Product Development.
“It is a matter of pride for NPCI that several countries such as Asia, Africa and the Middle East have displayed interest towards replicating our model in their own nations,” said Dilip Asbe, CEO, NPCI.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...