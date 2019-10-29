Tuesday, October 29, 2019

NSE* Currency Futures

As on : October 29, 2019

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
EURINR
Oct-2019 78.5975 78.5975 78.4 78.455 55209 6312
Nov-2019 78.99 78.99 78.72 78.8975 113087 52437
Dec-2019 79.2975 79.3 79.0325 79.2225 2963 5851
Jan-2020 79.55 79.65 79.47 79.6 21 372
EURUSD
Oct-2019 1.1089 1.11 1.1089 1.1092 5444 39495
Nov-2019 1.1108 1.1126 1.1101 1.1123 43790 39742
GBPINR
Oct-2019 91.2 91.2 90.8 90.93 54138 19029
Nov-2019 91.5 91.6 90.9825 91.3575 139766 71085
Dec-2019 91.3925 91.75 91.3075 91.685 11859 10996
Jan-2020 91.65 92 91.65 92 76 1307
Feb-2020 92.16 92.16 92.16 92.16 6 62
GBPUSD
Oct-2019 1.2839 1.2857 1.2839 1.2856 2087 6811
Nov-2019 1.2845 1.2887 1.2815 1.2873 3220 2229
JPYINR
Oct-2019 65.0125 65.015 64.8675 64.895 42277 9569
Nov-2019 65.3525 65.3825 65.125 65.3225 40008 29753
Dec-2019 65.69 65.99 65.4125 65.625 1301 4332
Jan-2020 66.1 66.1 65.75 65.75 117 160
USDINR
Oct-2019 70.8 70.8 70.69 70.7475 1074698 877309
Nov-2019 70.9825 71.0775 70.86 71.0375 2357413 1644091
Dec-2019 71.15 71.2875 71.065 71.2525 215424 237961
Jan-2020 71.4 71.5 71.29 71.4725 22295 85120
Feb-2020 71.62 71.71 71.4875 71.65 2866 31293
Mar-2020 71.84 71.93 71.6925 71.89 2846 32344
Apr-2020 72.07 72.205 71.9475 72.17 1938 26748
May-2020 72.28 72.325 72.19 72.325 174 7877
Jun-2020 72.5 72.5525 72.4 72.5525 239 10614
Jul-2020 72.75 72.9725 72.645 72.82 118 20471
Aug-2020 72.97 73.15 72.85 73.075 188 4067
Sep-2020 73.2 73.3575 73.13 73.3075 425 5161
Oct-2020 73.43 73.45 73.3725 73.4 48 46
USDJPY
Oct-2019 108.93 109.04 108.93 109.04 35 263
Nov-2019 108.86 108.86 108.61 108.73 80 85
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
Published on October 29, 2019
