Monday, November 25, 2019

NSE* Currency Futures

As on : November 25, 2019

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
EURINR
Nov-2019 79.2 79.2 78.945 78.98 101770 26239
Dec-2019 79.46 79.4825 79.265 79.305 31225 32544
Jan-2020 79.9 79.9 79.66 79.72 2262 7330
Feb-2020 80.3 80.3 80.02 80.02 105 340
Mar-2020 80.465 80.465 80.465 80.465 2 3
EURUSD
Nov-2019 1.1027 1.1039 1.1007 1.1011 40683 6663
Dec-2019 1.105 1.105 1.1029 1.1029 21 21
GBPINR
Nov-2019 92.24 92.415 91.97 92.37 98236 45396
Dec-2019 92.51 92.6925 92.32 92.6475 30235 42082
Jan-2020 93 93.03 92.6825 93 2259 5873
Feb-2020 93.33 93.67 92.9 93.0525 112 665
Mar-2020 93.3025 93.3025 93.3025 93.3025 11 33
GBPUSD
Nov-2019 1.2848 1.2883 1.2841 1.2882 1963 2239
Dec-2019 1.286 1.2892 1.2801 1.2892 70 68
JPYINR
Nov-2019 66.05 66.05 65.8 65.9075 43568 18359
Dec-2019 66.29 66.29 66.0875 66.1925 24787 30739
Jan-2020 66.62 66.6775 66.415 66.5425 1235 2046
USDINR
Nov-2019 71.74 71.755 71.61 71.7325 1374711 1852044
Dec-2019 71.9525 71.9525 71.815 71.925 514700 961901
Jan-2020 72.16 72.16 72.0275 72.14 42069 189046
Feb-2020 72.32 72.34 72.22 72.3325 5832 49664
Mar-2020 72.55 72.5625 72.4525 72.5325 2374 47322
Apr-2020 72.84 72.84 72.7425 72.8275 527 43884
May-2020 73.0175 73.05 72.96 73.05 68 10520
Jun-2020 73.215 73.25 73.165 73.2425 423 12941
Jul-2020 73.5 73.5 73.3925 73.445 35 20070
Aug-2020 74 74 73.635 73.845 8 5093
Sep-2020 73.9 74 73.88 73.9975 21 6274
Oct-2020 74.16 74.215 74.1 74.19 146 11346
USDJPY
Nov-2019 108.79 108.82 108.75 108.82 22 286
Dec-2019 108.68 108.78 108.68 108.78 6 6
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
