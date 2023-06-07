ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (ICICI Pru Life) has relaxed the claim settlement process for families impacted by the Odisha train accident.

The company will also expedite the claim settlement to provide financial relief to those affected by the tragedy.

The processing of death and health claims including those covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), will be done on the basis of just three basic documents.

Documents required to settle claims are bank account details; a death certificate from municipal authorities; if a death certificate is not available, a list of deceased passengers issued by hospitals, government authorities, or the police, and a copy of valid address proof of the nominee.

To assist with claim related inquiries, ICICI Pru Life has set up a dedicated 24X7 helpline number (1-860-266-7766).

Amish Banker, Senior Executive Vice President – Customer Service & Operations, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, “In this hour of grief, our customers can count on us to be supportive and sensitive to their needs. We have therefore relaxed the claims settlement process as per which the nominee needs to submit only three basic documents. Our dedicated 24X7 helpline is equipped to handle all queries pertaining to claims. Nominees can also call our helpline to get all their queries clarified.”

